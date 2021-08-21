| logout
Blast from the past 8-21-2021
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Here is today’s blast from the past.
A group pf mostly Heavener fans at a game at Carl Albert State College from the 1990s.
If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].
To sponsor our blast from the past for only $1 per day, please email [email protected].
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.