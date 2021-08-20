| logout
This date in history 8-20-2021
Events that happened on this date through history.
1620: First slaves arrive in Jamestown.
1794: Battle of Fallen Timbers.
1833: Future president Benjamin Harris is born.
1911: First around the world telegram sent.
1920: Professional football is born.
1940: Leon Trotsky assassinated in Mexico.
1968: Soviets invade Czechoslovakia.
1975: Viking 1 deployed to Mars.
1982: Marines deployed to Lebanon.
1989: Menendez brothers murder parents.
