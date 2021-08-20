This date in history 8-20-2021

Events that happened on this date through history.

1620: First slaves arrive in Jamestown.

1794: Battle of Fallen Timbers.

1833: Future president Benjamin Harris is born.

1911: First around the world telegram sent.

1920: Professional football is born.

1940: Leon Trotsky assassinated in Mexico.

1968: Soviets invade Czechoslovakia.

1975: Viking 1 deployed to Mars.

1982: Marines deployed to Lebanon.

1989: Menendez brothers murder parents.

