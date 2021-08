POTEAU – Daisy Josephine Chandler, 86, of Poteau passed away Thursday in Poteau, and was born April 29, 1935 in Muskogee to Henry Eugene and Ellen Ann (Emerson) Chandler.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter