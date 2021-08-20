| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-19-2021
Fast pitch softball
Heavener 4, Warner 0
Heavener 5, Wagoner 2
Heavener 6, Gore 0
Howe 12, Colcord 2
Howe 15, Colcord 1
LeFlore 17, Milburn 1
Stuart 6, LeFlore 1
Poteau 6, Stigler 3
Cameron 12, Talihina 1
McCurtain 13, Arkoma 1
Muldrow 9, Spiro 1
Baseball
Wister 11, Stuart 1
Wright City 8, Wister 6
To report scores or corrections, please email [email protected]
