Calendar of events 8-20-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area.

Friday

Funeral service for Coye McCage Jr.

Funeral service for Patricia Carmack

Maker times for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

Blowing off S.T.E.A.M. for adults 4 p.m. Heavener Library.

High school football: Wilburton, Muldrow at Panama scrimmage

High school softball: Central at Cameron; Keota at Whitesboro; Howe at Stillwater Festival; Poteau at Kellyville festival

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Kiowa; Whitesboro at Smithville.

