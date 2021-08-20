| logout
Calendar of events 8-20-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Friday
Funeral service for Coye McCage Jr.
Funeral service for Patricia Carmack
Maker times for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.
Blowing off S.T.E.A.M. for adults 4 p.m. Heavener Library.
High school football: Wilburton, Muldrow at Panama scrimmage
High school softball: Central at Cameron; Keota at Whitesboro; Howe at Stillwater Festival; Poteau at Kellyville festival
High school baseball: Bokoshe at Kiowa; Whitesboro at Smithville.
