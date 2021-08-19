| logout
Vote for this week’s fast pitch softball power poll
We are starting a new power poll and ask all our readers interested in softball to take part in it.
You the attached softball power poll or the list below, fill it out and return to [email protected]
__ Arkoma
__Bokoshe
__Cameron
__ Heavener
__Howe
__LeFlore
__Panama
__Pocola
__Poteau
__Spiro
__Talihina
__Whitesboro
__Wister
Vote teams in order from 1-13. The No. 1 team is your choice as best in the talent and receives 13 points.
You may vote using the attached PDF, or copy and paste this list on an email with your votes.
return your votes by emailing them to [email protected],com.
The deadline is Saturday at 5 p.m.