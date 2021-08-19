Vote for this week’s fast pitch softball power poll

We are starting a new power poll and ask all our readers interested in softball to take part in it.

You the attached softball power poll or the list below, fill it out and return to [email protected]

__ Arkoma

__Bokoshe

__Cameron

__ Heavener

__Howe

__LeFlore

__Panama

__Pocola

__Poteau

__Spiro

__Talihina

__Whitesboro

__Wister

Vote teams in order from 1-13. The No. 1 team is your choice as best in the talent and receives 13 points.

You may vote using the attached PDF, or copy and paste this list on an email with your votes.

return your votes by emailing them to [email protected],com.

The deadline is Saturday at 5 p.m.