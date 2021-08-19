This date in history 8-19-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 19 through history.

1895: John Wesley Hardin killed in Texas.

1909: First race held at Indianapolis Speedway.

1919: President Wilson appears before Senate foreign relations board.

1934: Adolf Hitler becomes president of Germany.

1946: Future president Bill Clinton is born.

1960: Captured U.S. pilot sentenced in Russia.

1964: Beatles kick off first U.S. tour.

2011: “West Memphis Three” released from prison.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.