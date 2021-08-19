| logout
This date in history 8-19-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 19 through history.
1895: John Wesley Hardin killed in Texas.
1909: First race held at Indianapolis Speedway.
1919: President Wilson appears before Senate foreign relations board.
1934: Adolf Hitler becomes president of Germany.
1946: Future president Bill Clinton is born.
1960: Captured U.S. pilot sentenced in Russia.
1964: Beatles kick off first U.S. tour.
2011: “West Memphis Three” released from prison.
