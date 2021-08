Moderate temperatures for Thursday before the temperatures get much warmer over the weekend.

The high Thursday will be 89 degrees, with a low of 75 degrees. There is a 70 percent chance of more rain.

Wednesday’s high was 88, with a low of 72. A total if .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.69 inches. Average rainfall for Aug. is 3.10 inches.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter