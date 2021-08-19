HUA, Council to meet Thursday

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

HUA Agenda

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report Adjourn.

City Council

Agenda

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss and take action on Resolution # 2021-010 updating the agreement establishing OMAG.

Consider and take action on code violations for Edna Cox, for property located at 204 Creek, for rank weeds and grass.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report