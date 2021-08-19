| logout
HUA, Council to meet Thursday
The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
HUA Agenda
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn.
City Council
Agenda
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss and take action on Resolution # 2021-010 updating the agreement establishing OMAG.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Edna Cox, for property located at 204 Creek, for rank weeds and grass.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn