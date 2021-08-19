HUA, Council to meet Thursday

| | 0
City hall

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

HUA Agenda

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Water superintendent’s report
  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report
  2. Adjourn.

City Council

Agenda                                        

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Consider, discuss and take action on Resolution # 2021-010 updating the agreement establishing OMAG.
  1. Consider and take action on code violations for Edna Cox, for property located at 204 Creek, for rank weeds and grass.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn

 

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment