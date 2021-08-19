Calendar of events 8-19-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Thursday

Funeral service for Cansuada Morris

Funeral service for William Young

Funeral services for Jeremy Owens

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: Heavener at Okmulgee Tournament; Colcord at Howe; Talihina at Cameron; Whitesboro at Pocola; Stigler at Poteau; Arkoma at McCurtain

High school baseball: LeFlore at Howe; Indianola at Bokoshe

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener Utilities Authority and Council meets 6 p.m.

High school football scrimmage: Heavener at Hartshorne.

