Blast from the past 8-19-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past.

A team picture of the 1973 Heavener football squad, the last team to defeat Poteau, 12-7, before the series ended 11 years later.

If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

To sponsor our blast from the past for only $1 per day, please email [email protected].

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.