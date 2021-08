LeFLORE – Wister jumped ahead 6-0 early and cruised to an 8-3 win over LeFlore in fast pitch softball Tuesday.

Wister improves to 6-3 and plays Agra in the Frontier Tournament Friday. LeFlore is 4-3 and plays Stuart Thursday in the Stuart Tournament.

