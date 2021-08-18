Virus cases continue to grow

COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County continue to grow with 399 cases in the last week, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are currently 183 active cases, up from 156 last week.

There have now nee, 6,407 cases in the county with 6,028 recoveries, and 70 deaths from complications due to the virus.

Oklahoma has had 515,801 cases with 23,380 active cases.

