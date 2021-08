POTEAU – Patricia ‘Kay’ Carmack, 69, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at her home, and was born Aug. 17, 1952 to Walter and Aldean (Vaughn) Carmack.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

