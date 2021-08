CAMERON – Coye McCage Jr., 66, of Cameron, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at his home, and was born April 10, 1955 in Bokoshe.

He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Martha Odell McCage; his father, Coye Sr. and brother, James Harlan McCage.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

