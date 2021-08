CAMERON – Jeremy James Owen, 39, of Cameron, Oklahoma was born Dec. 10, 1981 in Tulsa to James Archie Owen and Rose Mary Heindselman and passed away Aug. 11, 2021 in Cameron.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Thursday at the Westville Cemetery, Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter