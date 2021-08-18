Blast from the past 8-18-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past.

Barbara Johnson is given her all-state coat by Athletic Director, Jim Roll, left and her Coach Eddie Muse, right. She is the only Heavener student-athlete to win a state championship in cross country

