Area fishing report 8-18-2021

The area fishing report for Wednesday.

Broken Bow: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 6. Elevation 6. Elevation dropping, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass good on jerk baits, jigs and tube jigs below the dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 6. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 6. Elevation normal, water 90. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits along creek channels, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 6. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures in coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, coves, points, river channel, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 91-94. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and small lures along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: August 6. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

