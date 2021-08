WISTER – Wister jumped ahead with 11 runs in the first inning and three pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter as the Lady Wildcats beat Talihina, 14-2, Monday in fast pitch softball.

Wister improves to 5-3 and visits LeFlore Tuesday. Talihina is 1-4 and visits Cameron Thursday.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter