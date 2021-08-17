| logout
This date in history 8-17-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 17 through history.
1862: Dakota uprising begins in Minnesota.
1877: Billy the Kid kills first man.
1943: General George Patton wins race to Messina.
1962: East Germans kill man trying to cross Berlin Wall.
1968: First Black Miss America pageant held.
1969: Woodstock Festival concludes.
1978: Balloon crosses the Atlantic.
1987: Rudolph Hess dies.
1998: President Clinton testifies.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.