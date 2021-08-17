This date in history 8-17-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 17 through history.

1862: Dakota uprising begins in Minnesota.

1877: Billy the Kid kills first man.

1943: General George Patton wins race to Messina.

1962: East Germans kill man trying to cross Berlin Wall.

1968: First Black Miss America pageant held.

1969: Woodstock Festival concludes.

1978: Balloon crosses the Atlantic.

1987: Rudolph Hess dies.

1998: President Clinton testifies.

