Services set for William Young

SPIRO – Funeral service for William Norman Young, 84 of Spiro is 2 p.m. Thursday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in West Plains, Missouri at 1 p.m. Friday, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Nov. 28, 1936 in West Plains, Missouri to Imo Muriel (Malcolm) Young and John Oliver Young and passed away Aug. 17, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter