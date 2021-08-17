Obituary for Benjamin Bethel

Benjamin Lee Bethell, 61, of Summerfield was born Aug. 8, 1960 in Talihina to Arnold and Leona (Merryman) Bethell and passed away Aug. 14, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Summerfield Church of Christ Tracy Loyd officiating. His ashes will be scattered over Talimena Drive. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Benjamin was a longtime resident of the area and the owner of Ben’s Country Corner. He was a 1978 graduate of LeFlore High School. He received his degree in forestry from the Oklahoma State University. Benjamin was a member of Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving family members are his wife, Chauntal Bethell, of the home; one step-daughter, Chavon Kattner of San Diego, California; two step-sons Earon Leckie of Poteau and Brandon Leckie of Wister; three sisters Linda West and husband James of Cleveland, Jackie (Bethell) Sasara and husband Jeffrey of Corpus Christi, Texas and Beth Huntley and husband Don of Rowlett, Texas; five brothers Arnold Ray Bethell, Jr. and wife Billie of Heavener, David Bethell and wife Marilyn of Bokoshe, Neal Bethell and wife Rhonda of Sallisaw, Ivan Bethell of Summerfield and Terry Bethell and wife Crystal of Pensacola, Florida; four grandchildren

AnnaBelle, Caroline, Lillian and Elias; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Leona Bethell.

A special thanks to Roger and Marsha Green, Jimmy and Kelly Young, for all their help during this time.

Flowers can be sent to Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home or to the Summerfield Church of Christ on Saturday between noon and 2 p.m.

To sign Benjamin’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.