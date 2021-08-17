LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-16-2021

Scores from games involving LeFlore County teams from Monday.

Fast Pitch softball

Heavener 4, Tishomingo 3

Quinton 13, Arkoma 0

Howe 6, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 4

Red Oak 5, Howe 0

LeFlore 10, Smithville 0

Pocola 11, Poteau 3

Wister 14, Talihina 2

Whitesboro 11, Panama 1

Baseball

Buffalo Valley 16, Howe 4

To report scores or corrections, please text (918) 649-4712 or email [email protected]

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.