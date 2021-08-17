| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-16-2021
Scores from games involving LeFlore County teams from Monday.
Fast Pitch softball
Heavener 4, Tishomingo 3
Quinton 13, Arkoma 0
Howe 6, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 4
Red Oak 5, Howe 0
LeFlore 10, Smithville 0
Pocola 11, Poteau 3
Wister 14, Talihina 2
Whitesboro 11, Panama 1
Baseball
Buffalo Valley 16, Howe 4
To report scores or corrections, please text (918) 649-4712 or email [email protected]
