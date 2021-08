By CRAIG HALL

Morgan Smith’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh brought in the winning run as Heavener beat Smithville, 4-3, in a district game Monday.

The Lady Wolves improve to 4-1-1 overall and 2-1 in district play, The Lady Wolves play at Smithville Tuesday.

Tishomingo, the two-time defending Class 3A champions, drop to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.

