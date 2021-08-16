This date in history 8-16-2021

Events that happened on Aug, 16 through history.

1812: U.S. surrenders Fort Detroit to British.

1896: Gold discovered in Yukon.

1920: MLB player hit in head, dies the next day.

1945: Senior U.S. POW released.

1948: Babe Ruth dies.

1954: Sports Illustrated debuts.

1967: Gulf of Tonkin resolution questioned in Senate.

1977: Elvis Presley dies.

2009: Bolt sets world record.

