This date in history 8-16-2021
Events that happened on Aug, 16 through history.
1812: U.S. surrenders Fort Detroit to British.
1896: Gold discovered in Yukon.
1920: MLB player hit in head, dies the next day.
1945: Senior U.S. POW released.
1948: Babe Ruth dies.
1954: Sports Illustrated debuts.
1967: Gulf of Tonkin resolution questioned in Senate.
1977: Elvis Presley dies.
2009: Bolt sets world record.
