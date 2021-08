CAMERON – Cansuada Lucretia “Creasy” Morris, 84, of Cameron passed away Aug. 14, 2021 in Pocola, and was born Oct. 13, 1936 in Hilltown (Cameron) to Ed and Hailey (Carpenter) Connelly.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cameron with Travis Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.

