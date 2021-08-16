LeFlore County weather 8-16-2021

Mostly clear skies for Monday with temperatures below average, along with a slight chance of rain. The high will be 92 degrees, with a low of 70 degrees.

There is a 20 percent chance of more rain.

Sunday’s high was 89, with a low of 68.

Sunrise is at 6:39 a.m. Sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 16 are a high of 93, with a low of 64.

Records for the date were a high of 103 in 1978. The record low was 57 in 1972.

One year ago, on Aug. 16, 2020, the high was 92, with a low of 72.

