LeFlore County sports schedule 8-16-2021
High school softball
Tishomingo at Heavener
Whitesboro at Panama
Red Oak at Howe
Pocola at Poteau
Quinton at Arkoma.
High school baseball
Buffalo Valley at Howe
Bokoshe at McCurtain
Cameron at Battiest.
