County calendar of events 8-16-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meets 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Michael Duncan
High school softball: Tishomingo at Heavener; Whitesboro at Panama; Red Oak at Howe; Pocola at Poteau; Quinton at Arkoma.
High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Howe; Bokoshe at McCurtain; Cameron at Battiest.
Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.
