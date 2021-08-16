County calendar of events 8-16-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meets 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Michael Duncan

High school softball: Tishomingo at Heavener; Whitesboro at Panama; Red Oak at Howe; Pocola at Poteau; Quinton at Arkoma.

High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Howe; Bokoshe at McCurtain; Cameron at Battiest.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.

Advertise on Ledger/LCJ, send an email to [email protected] for more information.

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter