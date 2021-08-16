Blast from the past 8-16-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past.

A picture of the way Harvey Stadium’s home bleachers looked before the renovations in 1988.

If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

To sponsor our blast from the past for only $1 per day, please email [email protected].

Advertise on Ledger/LCJ, send an email to [email protected] for more information.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.