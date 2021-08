Agenda for commissioners 8-16-2021

POTEAU – The LeFlore county commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. M0ndat in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

* CALL TO ORDER. * MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S). * PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL. * Bonds. * MONTHLY FEE REPORTS. * TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS. * BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS. * OLD BUSINESS. * CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31 * CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S) * BURN BAN. * OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

13. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE LEASE PURCHASE DOCUMENTS BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY, BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN FIRE APPARATUS AND REPUBLIC FIRST NATIONAL REGARDING PURCHASE OF A FIRE TRUCK TO BENEFIT TALIHINA FD.

14. OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING 2 TANK CAR CULVERTS TO BENEFIT LEFLORE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 2.

15. ADJOURN