Today in history 8-15-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 15 through history.

1780: Swamp Fox routs Loyalists.

1899: Henry Ford leaves Edison to start automobile Company.

1914: Panama Canal opens to traffic.

1914: Japan gives ultimatum to Germany.

1945: Emperor Hirohito announces Japan’s surrender to Japanese people.

1961: Berlin Wall built.

1969: Woodstock Festival opens.

1979: “Apocalypse Now” opens in theater.

