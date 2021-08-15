| logout
Today in history 8-15-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 15 through history.
1780: Swamp Fox routs Loyalists.
1899: Henry Ford leaves Edison to start automobile Company.
1914: Panama Canal opens to traffic.
1914: Japan gives ultimatum to Germany.
1945: Emperor Hirohito announces Japan’s surrender to Japanese people.
1961: Berlin Wall built.
1969: Woodstock Festival opens.
1979: “Apocalypse Now” opens in theater.
