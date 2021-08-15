Obituary for William Frizzell

William Hugh Frizzell, 66, of Zoe was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Poteau to Benjamin “Ben” Franklin and Annie “Mabel” (Sinquefield) Frizzell and passed away Aug. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Memorial service was Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremains were buried in the Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

William was a longtime resident of the area and a retired truck driver. He loved hunting, fishing, and taking care of his little dog and Buddy, “BJ” (Bubba Jr.). William also loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members were one daughter, Heather J. Lashley; one son, William “Rusty” Limuel Frizzell’ one sister Sylvia Ritzky; one brother, Benjamin “Benny” F. Frizzell; seven grandchildren Dylan Lashley, Jaxon Lashley, Ethan Lashley, Chloe Lashley, Colten Lashley, Kaitlyn Frizzell and Jacey Frizzell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mabel Frizzell; his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Diane Frizzell; and two brothers, Don and Travis Frizzell.

