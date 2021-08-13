Wister splits in three-way By Craig Hall | August 13, 2021 | 0 RATTAN – Wister was defeated by Rattan, 3-2, and beat Wright City, 7-3, in a three-way in fast pitch softball. Wister is 2-1 and plays Talihina Monday. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Poteau pounds McAlester August 13, 2021 | No Comments » Howe hammers Haworth August 13, 2021 | No Comments » Brand pitches Heavener past Keota August 13, 2021 | No Comments » LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-12-2021 August 13, 2021 | No Comments » New football districts approved August 11, 2021 | No Comments »