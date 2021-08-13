Obituary for Tracy Duncan

Tracy Lee Duncan, 56, of LeFlore was born Dec. 5, 1964 in Poteau to Wilmer and Sonia (Johnson) Duncan and passed away Aug. 11, 2021 in LeFlore.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in LeFlore with Brother Tracy Loyd officiating. Burial will follow in the LeFlore Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Tracy was a 1983 graduate of LeFlore High School and a retired cook for Kentucky Fried Chicken in Poteau. He was a member of the LeFlore First Baptist Church. Tracy loved cooking, gospel music, and playing drums. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his mother, Sonia Duncan of LeFlore; two brothers Jeff Duncan and wife Mersy of Heavener and Michael Duncan and wife Jennifer of Poteau; nieces and nephews Lacey Frazier and her children Braxton Hill, Brooks, Braelyn, and Brynlee Frazier,

Jeffery Duncan and his daughter Oakleigh Duncan, Addyson Duncan, Logan Duncan, Cameron Dickson, Rian Dickson and Lewis Ruiz; and numerous other loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Duncan.

Pallbearers are Shane Newman, James Cantwell, Michael Cantwell, Tommy Lindsey, Sam Ward, Donnie Ward, Cameron Dickson, and Rian Dickson.

Viewing is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday. The family will visit with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

