Obituary for Eva Lile

Eva Marcella (Clubb) Lile of Midwest City, Oklahoma was born Aug. 24, 1936 in the Petros area in Heavener to Claudie and Edna Clubb and marched thru the Pearly Gates of her eternal home and met her Savior face-to-face on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:25 p.m.

Funeral service/Celebration is 4 p.m., Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Pastor Forrest Weast officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Eva attended Heavener High School. She was a Proverbs 31 wife and mother, a Dental Hygienist, a Licensed Practical Nurse as well as a life-long Sunday School Teacher. Eva loved her country and served along beside her husband, Sam for 23 years in the USAF. She loved her God, her family, OU football, and her beloved dog, Shadow. Eva will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors are three sons Sammy Lile III, David Lile and wife Gail and Mike Lile and wife Sherri; three sisters Claudiette Branscum and husband Alvin, Peggy Kelley and husband Colin and Judy Sexton and husband Lee; two brothers Danny Clubb and wife Terry and Joey Clubb and wife Judy; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Sammy Lile, Jr.; her only daughter, Becky McKinney; grandsons Chad Lile and Wesley Rains; her parents Claudie and Edna Clubb; a sister, Della Nelson; and a brother, Terry Clubb.

Guests are invited to honor her by wearing crimson and cream or red, white, and blue.

Pallbearers will be: Her family

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Bible Society, Gideon’s, or Wounded Warrior Project.

Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.

To sign Eva’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.