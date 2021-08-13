Blast from the past 8-13-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past.

This is a picture from a band group from sometime in the 1940s borrowed from Colin Kelly. Pictured are Jimmy Emmert, Jackie Harrell, Darrell Murphy, Glen Hembree, Jerry Hornbuckle, my father, Gene Hall and Larry Odom.



If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

To sponsor our blast from the past for only $1 per day, please email [email protected].

