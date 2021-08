Events that took place on Aug. 12.

1676: King Philip’s War ends.

1898: Armistice ends Spanish-American War.

1939: “Wizard of Oz” premieres.

1973: Jack Nicklaus sets record.

1985: JAL jet crashes into Mount Otsuka.

1990: Skeleton of T-Rex found.

2000: Russian sub sinks.

2014: Hollywood icon Lauren Bacall dies.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.