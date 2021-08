POTEAU – John Burton Chester “JB”, 99, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Poteau, and was born June 29, 1922 in Hartford, Arkansas to John David and Winnie Elva (Black) Chester.

He was a veteran of the US Marine serving in World War II.

Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion with Danny Southerland officiating.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter