Obituary for James Deere

James Athel Deere, 82, of Summerfield passed away Sunday, Aug. 8 in Ft Smith, Arkansas. He was born Dec. 12, 1938 in Summerfield to Paul and Jo Haskell Deere.

Services were graveside at the Summerfield Cemetery pavilion with Brother Charles Caughern officiating. Services was under the direction of Evans & Miller in Poteau.

He was a member of the Summerfield Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Deere of 61 years, his parents and one sister, Joanne (Deere) Davis.

Survivors include his two sons Michael and Sherry Deere of Summerfield, Joe and Cindy Deere of Poteau; one brother, Bob Paul Deere, of Krebs; four granddaughters Marcie Barnes and fiancée Montana Gray of Shady Point, Kacie and Dillion Fields of Poteau, Breanna and Tyler Dial of Farmington, Arkansas and Heather Deere of Williamsburg, Virginia; eight great grandchildren James Jackson, Arietta, Paul and Addy Barnes, Blakely, Odin and Ava Fields and Ryder Dial; special cousins Larry McAlester of LeFlore, Betty Rogers of Merced, California and Woody Abernathy of Wilburton;. along with numerous other cousins and friends.

James was retired from Oklahoma State Parks and Recreation working at Wister Lake State Park. Prior to this he owned and operated a country store in Summerfield from 1961 to 1985.

He was active in the community to include the oversight of the cemetery and community center. He was a very accomplished horseman and had some very good horses, that were raced in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida and Iowa. He was also an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.

The family thank the Heavener Nursing Home staff and Mercy Hospice for the care and comfort and the many people who called and visited.