Obituary for Frances Summers

Frances Summers, 82, of Heavener was born May 5, 1939 in the Haw Creek community in Heavener to Dooley and Alma (Reed) Webster and went to be with the Lord Aug. 11, 2021 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Heavener First Baptist Church in Heavener, with Brother Brock Hardin and Reverend Tim Painter officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Frances was a life-long resident of the area and a retired Physical Therapist for Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. She was a 1957 graduate of Heavener High School and a member of Heavener First Baptist Church, where she served on the kitchen committee, a cook, and helped with the food ministry. Frances was also a cook for the Baptist Student Union at Carl Albert State College and she cooked every year for the KBA Church Camp. Frances was a loving wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, John Summers, of the home; three daughters Lisa Summers of Norman, Mary Pickle and husband Bobby of Heavener and Johnna Carpenter and husband Michael of Cameron; one son Clark Summers and wife Tama of Heavener; two sisters

Alma Dean Mangum and Loretta Gooch, both of Moore; seven grandchildren Mary Edwards, Lindsay Painter, Brenn Hardin, Karlee Tucker, Gracie Summers, Havyn Summers, Jeren Pickle and Kanan Summers; eight great grandchildren Mattox Painter, Moriah Painter, Mason Painter, Maddon Painter, Noah Hardin, Khloe Hardin and Phoebe Hardin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dooley and Alma Webster; and three sisters Eula Mae Davis, Gladys Brand and Juanita Pledger.

Pallbearers are Ralph Perdue Jr., Andy Perdue, Billy Mangum, Brian Terry, Pat Cogburn and Dallas Detweiler.

Honorary pallbearers are: Ruth’s Sunday School Class

Viewing is from 1 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until noon Friday. The family will visit with friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Frances to Gideon International Bibles.

