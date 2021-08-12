County calendar of events 8-12-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Thursday
Funeral service for Ronald Howe
Funeral service for Crystal Sinclair
Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.
Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Area school starts
High school softball: Cameron, Heavener at Gore Tournament; Howe, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Poteau at McAlester; Talihina at Bokoshe
High school baseball: Howe at Carl Albert Tournament; Bokoshe at Indianola; Whitesboro at Earlsboro Tournament.
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter