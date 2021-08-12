County calendar of events 8-12-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Thursday

Funeral service for Ronald Howe

Funeral service for Crystal Sinclair

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Area school starts

High school softball: Cameron, Heavener at Gore Tournament; Howe, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Poteau at McAlester; Talihina at Bokoshe

High school baseball: Howe at Carl Albert Tournament; Bokoshe at Indianola; Whitesboro at Earlsboro Tournament.

