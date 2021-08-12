By CRAIG HALL

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 12, 2021, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year.



LeFlore County had 214 new coronavirus cases in the last week, going up from 156 active cases to 263, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 6,222 cases in the county, 5,889 recoveries and 70 deaths from complications due to the virus.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors approved football districts for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons on Wednesday.

Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits at Wister Lake.

In weather, the heat wave continues for LeFlore County Thursday with a high of 97 degrees and a low of only 76 degrees.

In the county calendar of events, funeral service for Ronald Howe is 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau. Funeral service for Crystal Sinclair of Bokoshe is 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Assembly of God Church in Bokoshe. Story time is 4 p.m. at Heavener Library. The Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’. Heavener VFW bingo is 6 p.m. Highway 59 North. Most of the area schools are opening today so watch out for the little ones. In high school softball: Cameron, Heavener at Gore Tournament; Howe, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Poteau at McAlester; Talihina at Bokoshe. In high school baseball: Howe at Carl Albert Tournament; Bokoshe at Indianola; Whitesboro at Earlsboro Tournament.

The following events took place on Aug. 12 through history.

1676: King Philip’s War ends.

1898: Armistice ends Spanish-American War.

1939: “Wizard of Oz” premieres.

1973: Jack Nicklaus sets record.

1985: JAL jet crashes into Mount Otsuka.

1990: Skeleton of T-Rex found.

2000: Russian sub sinks.

2014: Hollywood icon Lauren Bacall dies.

In today’s top stories, census data kicks off effort to reshape House districts.

Republicans take to mask war.

The northwest continues to sizzle as a heat wave hits much of the United States.

Wildfires bear down on Montana towns.

Biden tries to keep Democrats together.

Federal judge says Oklahoma death suit penalty can proceed.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City had the day off and Tulsa lost to Wichita, 10-5.

