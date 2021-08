WHITESBORO – Whitesboro defeated LeFlore, 11-1, in fast pitch softball play Tuesday.

Whitesboro took control by scoring seven times in the second inning to build an 8-1 lead.

Madison Grogan got the win for Whitesboro. She went all four innings and gave up two hits and one earned run, with six strikeouts and a walk.

