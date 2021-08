Events that took place on Aug. 11 through history.

1864: Confederate General Jubal Early abandons Winchester, Virginia.

1934: Federal prisoners arrive at Alcatraz.

1943: Germans start to evacuate Sicily.

1965: Watts Rebellion started.

1972: Last U.S. ground combat unit departs Vietnam.

1973: “American Graffiti” opens.

2014: Robin Williams died.

