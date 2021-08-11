New football districts approved

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors approved football districts for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons on Wednesday.

There were several changes in the district as both Panama and Pocola are dropping from Class 2A to Class A.

In 4A, the district has lost the traditional Tulsa schools and picked up Madill and Ada.

In 2A, Heavener and Spiro were sent south instead of north.

The biggest change in A-8, in addition to the two county schools, has Haskell dropping to Class A.

Here are the districts for county teams:

Class 4A-4: Ada, Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Madill, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell.

Class 2A-6: Antlers, Eufaula, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Spiro, Valliant, Wilburton.

Class A-8: Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Gore, Haskell, Panama, Pocola, Porter, Talihina.

Class B-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Foyil, Gans, Keota, Welch.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.