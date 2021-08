Another hot and dry day is expected for Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 97 degrees, with a low of 76 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in effect through Wednesday with a heat index up to 110.

Sunrise is at 6:36 a.m. Sunset is at 8:10 a.m.

Tuesday’s high was 98, with a low of 77.

