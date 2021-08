The Le Flore County sports scoreboard for Tuesday.



Fast pitch softball

Coalgate 8, Heavener 0

Panama 7, Colcord 1

Cameron 12, Arkoma 1

Whitesboro 11, LeFlore 1

Keota 13, Talihina 4

Fall baseball

Wister9, Cameron 0

Whitesboro 10, Asher 2

Whitesboro 13, Bew Lima 9

To add a score or make a correction, send an email to [email protected]

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.