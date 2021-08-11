By CRAIG HALL

Today is Aug. 11, 2021, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.

The Heavener School Board made several hires during Monday’s regular school board meeting.

Briana Franks was hired as a temporary elementary teacher, Hilda Oliver was rehired as a part-time temporary cafeteria worker, Valerie Whisenhint as a temporary paraprofessional for the LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative and Larry Greenwood as a temporary bus driver for the LCSEC.

The Howe School Board also made several hires at the monthly meeting Monday night.

Brooke Buckholder was hired as a 3-year-old aide, Kali Crase as a paraprofessional, Vida Himes for math and reading intervention, Callie Brown as a middle school English teacher, Suzie Quintana as a custodian, Jordan Thompson as a federal program aide and clerical assistant, Ashley Jewell as library aide and, Zachary Jewell as a bus driver and for bus maintenance.

In response to the recent nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, Poteau school officials are adjusting policies for students and staff to limit the spread of the virus.

School board members approved several changes in policies at Monday night’s August meeting.

The Le Flore County sports scoreboard for Tuesday.

In fast pitch softball, Coalgate 8, Heavener 0; Panama 7, Colcord 1; Cameron 12, Arkoma 1; Whitesboro 11, LeFlore 1; and Keota 13, Talihina 4.

In fall baseball, Wister 9, Cameron 0; Whitesboro 10, Asher 2 and Whitesboro 13, New Lima 9.

In the county calendar today, the Poteau Rotary Club meets at noon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.

in weather, another hot and dry day is expected Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 97 degrees, with a low of 76 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in effect through Wednesday, with a heat index up to 110.

Sunrise is at 6:36 a.m. Sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s high was 98, with a low of 77.

Average temperatures for Aug. 11 are a high of 94, with a low of 65.

Records for the date were a high of 104 in 1980. The record low was 58 in 1970.

A year ago, the high was 82, with a low of 70. A total of 2.41 inches of rain was recorded.

The following events took place on Aug. 11 through history.

1864: Confederate General Jubal Early abandons Winchester, Virginia.

1934: Federal prisoners arrive at Alcatraz.

1943: Germans start to evacuate Sicily.

1965: Watts Rebellion started.

1972: Last U.S. ground combat unit departs Vietnam.

1973: “American Graffiti” opens.

2014: Robin Williams died.

In today’s top stories, the Senate approved the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Pacific northwest braces for another heat wave.

Democrats are continuing with a push on a new election law.

Hospitals are reportedly running low on nurses.

The body of an Antlers man found at SEOSU.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City closed out their series at Albuquerque with an 11-10 win and and Tulsa lost to Wichita, 5-1.

