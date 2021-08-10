Underwood, Wister blank Roland

ROLAND – Kaylea Underwood threw a one-hitter as Wister’s girls defeated Roland, 8-0, Monday.

Wister visits Battiest Tuesday.

She struck out five in the five-inning victory. Underwood also was 3-3 with two RBI and two runs, Reagan Roath tripled and doubled in a 3-3 outing with four RBI and a run, Jaelyn Covey was 2-2 with a run, Kourtney Donaho doubled and went 2-3 with two runs and Hattie Pate doubled and was 1-3 with two RBI.

